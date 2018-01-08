Are You Affected by Seasonal Affective Disorder?

Dr John Huber talked to Gary Rivers today about the very real possibility that many of us may feel and become depressed due to plummeting temperatures.

The clinical term for this is “Seasonal Affective Disorder”, and according to Dr. Huber, millions of Americans are affected.

Seasonal affective disorder, known colloquially as the winter blues, is a form of depression that affects nearly 10 million people every single year. While doctors may not know exactly what causes SAD, that doesn’t stop it from impacting the lives of millions of people.

Here’s How You can Fight it: