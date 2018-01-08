Affinity Nurses Speak Out on Hospital Closing Announcement
By Gary Rivers
|
Jan 8, 2018 @ 12:47 PM

Michelle Mahon, National Representative National Nurses United, the nation’s largest nurses union, spoke to Gary Rivers Monday morning about the steps that organization is taking after the surprising announcement on Friday that Affinity Medical Center would be closing in early February.

Mahon stated that the NNU had sharply criticized the plan to close by Quorum Health Corporation, saying that the hospital provides critical cardiac care and other services that are not easily replaced.

Here are her remarks:

 

