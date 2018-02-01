Affinity Parent Company, Massillon Reach Deal on Hospital

Attorney Lee Plakas provides the details of a settlement agreement between Affinity's owners and Massillon.

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The parent company of Affinity Medical Center and the city of Massillon have a deal that attorneys for the city believe is the best outcome to save the hospital.

Most of the $25 million in assets that the company has in Massillon including the hospital, doctors offices and most of the equipment will be sold to the city for a dollar.

The city must now find an operator for the facility.

The agreement is subject to the vote of city council Thursday night.

Approval there means all lawsuits involving the parties are dropped.

Judge Chryssa Hartnet saying this was the outcome she had hoped for.