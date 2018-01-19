Affinity to Remain Open for 120 Days

A temporary restraining order has been granted by a Stark County Judge to keep Affinity Medical Center open for 120 Days. The city and some doctors filed the request earlier this week. Officials believe this will give them enough time to find a potential buyer…and at the very least make better preparations for closing and getting patients help elsewhere. The hospital was supposed to stop taking paitents on Sunday and close February 4th.

Statement from Mayor Kathy Catazaro-Perry:

Today Stark County Common Pleas Judge Chryssa Hartnett granted a temporary restraining order keeping the doors of Affinity Hospital open for 120 days. We have succeeded in keeping the hospital fully operational allowing appropriate medical treatment for our residents. Today’s ruling restores hope that good things still happen! The court system has allowed for the protection of public health and welfare not just in our city but all of western Stark County. We now have an opportunity to further explore all available options while Affinity continues to serve our community.