A Boeing 737-800 of Turkey's Pegasus Airlines after skidding off the runway downhill towards the sea at the airport in Trabzon, Turkey, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. Trabzon Gov. Yucel Yavuz said all 162 passengers and crew on board were evacuated and safe early Sunday. The cause of the accident was not yet known. (DHA-Depo Photos via AP)

In Turkey today, a Boeing 737 with 168 passengers on board, skidded off the runway and came to rest on this cliff. All were evacuated to safety The accident is currently being investigated.

