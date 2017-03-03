Akron Area Man Busted for Drugs After His House is Broken Into

COVENTRY TWP., Ohio (WHBC) (Mar. 3, 2017) – When an Akron area resident dialed 9-1-1 to report a break-in at a nearby home, that caller probably didn’t envision blowing a neighbor’s cover as an alleged drug dealer.

Deputies responding to the break-in discovered multiple packages of Marijuana and other drugs at the Kingsley Ave home of 29-year-old Charles Kalail Wednesday.

They are still looking for the person who broke into Kalail’s home. That intruder fired a couple shots at the caller before taking off on foot. Nobody was hurt.

Summit County Sheriff’s Inspector Bill Holland says Kalail was surprised to return home after all of this happened.

Kalail has been charged with felony drug trafficking so far, with additional charges to follow pending the outcome of the investigation.

It’s believed the would-be intruder likely knew there were drugs in the home.