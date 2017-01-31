Akron Canton Airport at 70

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Jan. 31, 2017) – The Akron-Canton Airport’s 70-year anniversary celebrations continue.

Executive Director Rick McQueen says the airport had a birthday event and open house in October. It will continue to do certain things for passengers in 2017 to mark its 70th year.

The facility opened October 12th, 1946. Over 25,000 people were at the grand opening, back before there were freeways.

The first flight there happened two years later. It was a smaller United Airlines plane with three passengers on board, not including the crew.

It served just over 43,000 passengers that first year, compared to nearly 1.4-million last year.

It’s grown from 1,165 acres when it opened in 1946 to now 2,700 today, which in part is due to newer spacing clearance requirements around the the runways.

McQueen says enhancements are constantly underway there, such as the opening of a renovated ticket wing most recently. The covered parking area is now also being completed.