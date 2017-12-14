Akron Civic Theater
By Jon Bozeka
|
Dec 14, 2017 @ 11:41 AM

Ryan Humbert talked about the latest involving the Civic Theater. He was joined in studio by Executive Director Howard Parr & Associate Director Val Renner. They discussed what makes the Akron institution a special place and what to expect in the upcoming schedule. Visit their website here!

Akron Civic Holiday Show Preview

The Akron Civic Holiday Show preview with Ryan Humbert on The Gary Rivers show on #news #talk 1480 #WHBC & #streaming #live #online at WHBC.comAkron Civic Theatre

Posted by News-Talk 1480 WHBC on Thursday, December 14, 2017

