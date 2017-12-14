Akron Civic Theater

Ryan Humbert talked about the latest involving the Civic Theater. He was joined in studio by Executive Director Howard Parr & Associate Director Val Renner. They discussed what makes the Akron institution a special place and what to expect in the upcoming schedule. Visit their website here!

