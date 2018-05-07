Akron Fire Death – NOT a Student

The Akron Fire Department now saying the victim of a house fire just off the campus of the University of Akron was NOT a student at the school… The fire started in the second-story bedroom where the victim was found dead; two other residents of the house on Grant Street are university students; they were able to escape the house; a 4th resident of the holuse was not home at the time of the fire… They got the fire call around 4:45; no cause yet.