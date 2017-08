AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) – The Akron man accused of killing nine people in two separate arson fires was arraigned on the latest charges Wednesday.

They include 22 aggravated murder counts that could bring along the death penalty, if convicted.

Stanley Ford had his bond continued at $7 million.

He’s accused of killing a couple and their five children back in May.

Last year, he killed another couple in a separate fire, according to police.