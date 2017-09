AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) – A 60-year-old Akron man was sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting a University of Akron student last November… Cedric Murphy pleaded to kidnapping and other charges in July; he is eligible for parole after 10 years, but must register as a Tier Three sex offender… The victim was walking to her home on campus when investigators say Murphy offered her a ride; he attacked her, refusing to let her leave the vehicle.