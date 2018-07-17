Akron PD Looking For These Suspects

AKRON POLICE ARE ASKING FOR YOUR HELP

Around 1:00pm yesterday afternoon, the Family Dollar, located at 915 South Arlington Street was robbed. The manager reported she saw a male and female stealing about $200.00 worth of Nyquil. When she approached the suspects about stealing, there was a struggle over a bag containing the Nyquil. The male suspect then pulled up his shirt, showing a handgun in his waistband, and told the clerk that he would shoot her if she called the police. The suspects fled with the Nyquil in a white four-door, Pontiac Bonneville with the back window broken out and covered with plastic.

The first suspect is a black male, 18 – 20 years old, 5’11’ – 6’02”, 160 lbs., and was wearing a gray zip up North Face hooded sweatshirt and black Under Armour or Adidas sweatpants. The female is Hispanic, 18 – 20 years old, 5’0”, and was wearing a white tank top, pink shorts and sandals. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Akron Police department.