Akron Police Searching for Bank Robbery Suspect

AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) – Akron police continue looking for a suspect in a Saturday afternoon bank robbery in the city.

The Fifth Third branch in the 600 block of West Market Street was held up at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

The man said he had a gun, but none was seen.

He ran outside, around the corner and into a car.

Here’s the suspect description, according to Akron police:

The suspect is a white male, 30-40 years old, 5’7”-5’9”, 170-190 lbs., brown/blonde, short hair.

He was wearing a red jacket, gray cargo pants, gray, black hiking boots with black and orange soles.

Also, a black knit cap (like a boater’s hat) and had a black and gray scarf around his neck.

If you have any information, please contact APD Detective Stanar at 330-375-2490 or the U.S. Marshal Service at 1-866-4-WANTED.

Or, you can call Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS.

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Callers can remain anonymous.

If you see the suspect, do not approach; call 911.