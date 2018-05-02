Akron Professor Still Teaching After 50 Years

Dr. Mary Jo MacCracken, U of Akron is Celebrating 50 years teaching – she will be talking to Gary Rivers this morning about her storied career.

On April 25, MacCracken led the list of honorees being recognized at the university’s annual Employee Service Awards Program at InfoCision Stadium.

Among the 555 employees celebrating milestone anniversaries, MacCracken alone has 50 years of service as a full-time employee.

The service milestone is just one cause for celebration. MacCracken is one of 12 employees whose “extraordinary contributions” are being recognized at the event with a University of Akron Achievement Award. She is the 2017-18 Community Engagement Award winner.

From her earliest days here, MacCracken was a believer in experiential learning.

“Every single class — Games and Rhythms, Movement Education — I took my students out into the schools to actually work with children,” she recalls. “The schoolchildren loved it and the classroom teachers wanted us there. My students got feedback from me and the classroom teachers. It was a win-win situation.”

MacCracken had joined the University in 1968, after three years of teaching and coaching in Hudson Public Schools. She was hired as an instructor in the Department of Physical Education, which was part of the College of Education. Her first office — Memorial Hall 161 —overlooked the Akron Fire Station that bordered campus.

“I taught 10 different classes — bowling, gymnastics, you name it, I taught it for the first couple of years,” says MacCracken, who earned a B.A. in Physical Education at The College of Wooster and an M.A. in Physical Education here before earning a Ph.D. in Curriculum and Instruction at Kent State in 1980. Her dissertation was in an area of sport psychology.

Soon, MacCracken began advancing in her academic career, and had opportunities to present her sport psychology research at conferences around the world, from Australia, Greece, Morocco and Switzerland to Thailand, Korea and China. Her classroom focus today is on motor development and learning (MDL), and sport psychology.

Memorial Hall and that fire station have come down to make way for other buildings. Today, MacCracken’s office is in InfoCision Stadium and the School of Sport Science and Wellness Education is part of the College of Health Professions.

It’s a fit that mirrors MacCracken’s own continuing interests.

She and colleagues have received more than $1 million in grant funding for projects that benefit the community and support their research. For example, in 2004, they were awarded $400,000 by the Ohio Commission on Minority Health for “Healthy Lifestyles Inside and Out” to promote healthy eating and exercise in at-risk middle school girls.

Other grants, from organizations such as the United States Tennis Association (USTA Serves) have supported P.A.C.E. (Physical Activity/Tennis & Character/Health Education). Through P.A.C.E., MacCracken, colleagues and UA students teach tennis to disadvantaged, special-needs youth in the Akron Public Schools and provide them with equipment that is theirs to keep.

More grants fund physical activity, health education, literacy programs and healthy movement experiences for minority and immigrant children.