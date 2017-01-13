Alleged Robber Shot in Plain Township Home

CANTON, Ohio (1480 WHBC) (Jan. 13, 2017) – Stark County Sheriff George Maier says it appears a homeowner was defending himself when he shot a man at his Brushmore Avenue NW home in Plain Township early Thursday afternoon.

The suspect, 18-year-old Ronald Henderson Jr. of Akron, was allegedly there for the sale of a cell phone arranged over Craigslist. But Maier says it appears he instead attacked the homeowner and attempted to rob him at gunpoint.

Henderson is recovering in a local hospital. He’ll be taken to jail once released on aggravated robbery and felonious assault charges.

The homeowner, who was also treated for injuries suffered in the assault, is not being charged at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.