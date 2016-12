ALLIANCE, Ohio (WHBC) (Dec. 21, 2016) – Alliance city leaders are looking at three options as they consider ways to upgrade streets in the city.

They’ve asked the county auditor to certify the revenue numbers the city would receive with property tax levies of 3.5, 4 and 4.5 mills.

They’d like to choose one option for the May or November ballot.

An income tax increase failed in the this past November election.