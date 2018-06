ALLIANCE, Ohio (WHBC) – Alliance Mayor Alan Andreanni, responding to last Friday’s news that the city was being placed in Fiscal Watch by the state auditor.

He says it happened because city council voted down a spending plan that would have increased revenues and reduced expenditures, and left a projected $1.6 million carryover at the end of the year 2020.

The mayor says similar action is needed now, even though voters approved a 3-mill parks and recreation levy last month.