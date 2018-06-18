Alonso Returns To Tribe; Former Indian Rzepczynski Signed
By Brian Novak
Jun 18, 2018 @ 4:51 PM

The Cleveland Indians today announced the following transactions relative to the Major League and organizational roster:

Activated 1B YONDER ALONSO from the Family Medical Emergency List.

Optioned OF GREG ALLEN to AAA Columbus.

Signed LHP MARC RZEPCZYNSKI to a Minor League contract and assigned him to the AAA Columbus roster.

OF MELKY CABRERA cleared outright waivers and elected free agency.

Alonso was placed on the Family Medical Emergency List on Friday, June 15 and missed the recent weekend series against the Twins.  For the year he is batting .248 (55-for-222) with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 37 RBI in 65 games.

Rzepczynski (\zep-CHIN-skee\), 32, spent 2017 and the first two months of the 2018 season with the Seattle Mariners before being designated for assignment on June 1 and later released. He posted an ERA of 2.70 (86.2IP, 76H, 26ER, 35BB, 90SO) across 145 relief outings with Cleveland from 2013-15, appearing in a career-high 73 games in 2014.  For his career he owns a 3.92 ERA in 501 Major League games/23 starts (188ER/432.0IP) since debuting with Toronto in 2009. He has limited left-handed batters to a .225 (172-for-763) average against (.295/.303/.597) in his career.

 

Year Team W L ERA G GS CG SV SVO IP H R ER HR HB BB SO AVG
2009 Toronto Blue Jays 2 4 3.67 11 11 0 0 0 61.1 51 27 25 7 1 30 60 .225
2010 Toronto Blue Jays 4 4 4.95 14 12 0 0 0 63.2 72 37 35 8 5 30 57 .289
2011 Toronto Blue Jays 2 3 2.97 43 0 0 0 3 39.1 28 16 13 2 3 15 33 .201
St. Louis Cardinals 0 3 3.97 28 0 0 0 1 22.2 22 11 10 1 1 11 28 .259
2012 St. Louis Cardinals 1 3 4.24 70 0 0 0 5 46.2 46 22 22 7 0 17 33 .257
2013 St. Louis Cardinals 0 0 7.84 11 0 0 0 0 10.1 16 9 9 1 1 4 9 .364
2013 Cleveland Indians 0 0 0.89 27 0 0 0 0 20.1 11 4 2 1 3 6 20 .159
2014 Cleveland Indians 0 3 2.74 73 0 0 1 3 46.0 42 19 14 1 3 19 46 .246
2015 Cleveland Indians 2 3 4.43 45 0 0 0 2 20.1 23 15 10 1 1 10 24 .280
