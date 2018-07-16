Amazon Prime Day Is Today . . . Will It Be Disappointing Yet Again?

Stores would LOVE it if there could be a second Black Friday . . . preferably without all the trampling.

Four years ago, Amazon tried to get people to go into a second consumer frenzy, by establishing Amazon Prime Day in mid-July.

Well . . . today is the fourth-annual Prime Day. It starts at 3:00 P.M. Eastern and runs through midnight tomorrow.

And even though nine out of 10 people say they shop on Amazon . . . people aren’t super pumped about Prime Day. Mainly because the deals have always been kind of disappointing.

According to a new survey, only 60% of people say they’re even going to hop on Amazon today to check out the deals. So hey, more stuff available for you, I guess.

If you ARE going to shop on Prime Day, odds are the best deals you’ll find will be on . . . stuff Amazon makes. That means things like Kindles, Alexa devices, and tablets . . . those should get pretty solid discounts.

Which leads to the question…..Amazon sells almost everything. Why can’t they pump cheap gas for us?

