An Amber Alert issued midday yesterday ended without incident in a wooded area near Mansfield: Robert Beane Sr was arrested inside a tent in the woods six hours after the alert was issued; his son was there, unharmed… Police say 10-month-old Robert Beane Jr was taken by his father in Lorain County… The man crashed his car in Richland County and took off from there on foot; he was located with the assistance of police helicopters.