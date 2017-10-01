American Assassin stars the Maze Runner’s Dylan O’Brien, as Mitch Rapp a young man hell bent on destroying any and all terrorists, after the murder of his girlfriend.

Rapp is recruited by the CIA and proves to be both effective and, or course, a bit out of control. I mean, What American hero ever follows the rules exactly?

He’s mentored by Michael Keaton, who rocks his role as a tough, no-nonsense elite CIA operative/former Navy Seal.

There’s plenty of action and intensity in this thriller that features chase scenes, MMF fighting, and the threat of nuclear holocaust.

Although, as many of the critics, who scored it pretty low, will attest…the character development suffers for it. And it brings nothing new to the genre.

Movie-goers are divided into two camps. You loathe it…because it doesn’t follow the book …or you love it…because you didn’t read the book…

Personally, I’m not buying into Dylan O’Brien as the next Jason Bourne-breakout-killer spy…but the action sequences were a fun ride.

So, I give it 3 out of 5 stars…

I’m Gary Rivers and that’s what’s happening at the movies..

