American Made

It’s Tom Cruise playing the real-life story of Barry Seal —- An American pilot who ran drugs for the Medellin cartel, and later turned informant for the DEA.

I’ve read a couple of reviews that thought Tom Cruise was miscast. I disagree.

He’s perfectly cast as a lovable scoundrel who played both sides…..all the while enriching himself and his family from the illicit drug and gun trade.

The pace is fast. There are twists and turns at every corner, yet you always know that somehow, some way, Cruise would come out of the mess richer, and even more willing to risk the next one.

There is an underlying message here. The drug deals were dirty and contributed to the scourge we now see in America. AND, the CIA and DEA were complicit.

And the message is told through the eyes of an American caught up in his greed for ever more money…

Maybe there is no moral to the story. I came out of the theater thinking….”Only in America…”

But, I thoroughly enjoyed the ride.

It’s not an Oscar winning movie…But it’s one that you’ll enjoy.

Both critics and the public giving it almost 4 stars

That’s where I’m at….ALMOST 4 stars…. 3 3/4….How’s that?

I’m Gary Rivers and that’s what’s happening at the movies..

