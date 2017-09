We may not like his tactics, but President Donald Trump is technically correct regarding flag etiquette.

Fox News Radio’s Tonya J. Powers spoke to Gary Rivers Wednesday morning about the Federal Code guidelines that have been in existence since 1923. The “rules” prevent Americans from disrespecting the flag in a number of ways. She explains:

There are several sections in the code about proper national anthem conduct, how to display the flag, and how to respect the flag in general.