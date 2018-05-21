America’s “Money Answers Man” On the Gary Rivers Show Monday

Personal finance expert Jordan Goodman is a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Monday Morning to discuss the latest jobs report and the drop in the nation’s unemployment rate in April.

Why the drop? Will it continue? What does it mean for us in Stark County?

These are questions Gary will ask these questions and more this morning.

The US unemployment rate fell to 3.9 percent in April 2018 from 4.1 percent in the previous month, and below market expectations of 4 percent. It was the lowest rate since December 2000, as 236 thousand people exited the labor force. The number of unemployed decreased by 239 thousand to 6.35 million and employment was almost unchanged at 155.18 million.

Unemployment Rate in the United States averaged 5.78 percent from 1948 until 2018, reaching an all time high of 10.80 percent in November of 1982 and a record low of 2.50 percent in May of 1953.

Stark County, OH Unemployment Rate is at 5.00%, compared to 5.20% last month and 5.70% last year.