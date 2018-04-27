An Invitation to Hearts With Hope Event

Nicole Curet, Domestic Violence Project is a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Friday morning. She’s here to invite Gary’s listeners to join that organization at their annual fundraiser.

On Saturday, May 5th, 2018, at The Onesto Event Center, Domestic Violence Project, Inc. will hold its signature fundraiser – Hearts with Hope.

The event features an evening of food, silent and live auction, and supporting the mission of DVPI. Their theme this year is Hearts with Hope: An Evening in Old Hollywood. They’re also celebrating the 40th anniversary of DVPI serving the Stark county community.

Domestic Violence Project, Inc. is committed to the mission of providing leadership initiatives that contribute to ending physical, sexual and emotional violence. In operation since 1978, DVPI acts as the community’s response to violence and abuse serving victims of domestic violence, while also working to prevent violence and abuse through prevention education, intervention training and public awareness.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hearts-with-hope-an-evening-in-old-hollywood-tickets-42953156046