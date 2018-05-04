….And Down the Stretch They’ll Come! If You’re Lucky

Let’s run for the Roses. It’s the 144th annual Kentucky Derby Saturday at 6:34pm ET (the actual race will be closer to 6:46p ). IMO it’s simply “the greatest two minutes in sports.” If you are into the sport of kings, I’ll give you my prediction as to who will win & how to handicap the race.

Winner: Justify. Yes another Bob Baffert horse will be in the winner’s circle, however…

Exotic wager with a chance to win some bucks? How about a Trifecta box?

Let’s use the favorite, (the #7 horse Justify 3-1 odds) with Audible (the #5 at 8-1 odds) & Magnum Moon (#16 is 6-1)

A $1.00 trifecta box means that any winning combination with any three of these horses coming in in any position will pay & only cost $6.00 to place the wager. A $2.00 bet featuring the same horses in any order would only cost $12.00.

Good Luck!