And the BEST Candy is…..

So, we all have our favorite Halloween candy – but the winner is….

FiveThirtyEight.com had a computer randomly match up 86 different candies with each other.  It generated 269,000 matchups . . . over 8,300 people voted . . . and the clear winner was anything with PEANUT BUTTER.  Here are the top ten . . .

1.  Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.  They won 84% of their matchups.  Another new study that looked at individual states ALSO found it’s #1.

2.  Reese’s Miniatures, the kind in gold foil that people hand out on Halloween.  They won 82% of their matchups.  So the only thing better is the full-sized version.

3.  Twix, 82%.

4.  Kit Kats, 76.8%.

5.  Snickers, 76.7%.

6.  Reese’s Pieces, 73.4%.

7.  Milky Ways, 73.1%.

8.  Reese’s Stuffed with Pieces, 73%.  They’re Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups with Reese’s Pieces INSIDE them.

9.  Peanut Butter M&M’s, 72%.

10.  Butterfingers, 71%.  3 Musketeers, Starburst, and regular M&M’s just missed the top ten.  Good & Plenty’s ranked LAST, even lower than Chiclets.

 

Originally posted on October 30th, 2017