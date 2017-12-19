And the MOST annoying word is…

Marist College’s annual poll of the most annoying words or phrases is out

Topping the list for the ninth year in a row is “whatever”

“Fake news” comes in a close second, followed by “no offense”

Folks may want to think twice before saying “whatever” to someone around you. Believe it or not, for the ninth year in row, “whatever” has been voted the most annoying word in Marist College’s poll of most annoying words and phrases, with a third of people bothered by it.

Other annoying words/phrases include:

“fake news” (23%)

“no offense” (20%)

“literally” (11%)

“you know what I mean” (10%)

Source: New York Daily News