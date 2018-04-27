And the Royal Baby has a Name!

Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge wave holding their newborn baby son as they leave the Lindo wing at St Mary's Hospital in London London, Monday, April 23, 2018. The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth Monday to a healthy baby boy — a third child for Kate and Prince William and fifth in line to the British throne. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles. The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge. Louis beats out other favorites such as Arthur.