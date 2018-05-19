And they said “I Will”!

From FOX News:

Image via AP

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were married on Saturday at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in front of A-list guests and the royal family.

When Prince Harry and Meghan exited their wedding ceremony, the crowds outside errupted in loud screams and cheers to celerbate the newlyweds. The pair kissed on the steps of the chapel.

As Meghan walked down the aisle, her groom appeared to be tearing up. She joined him at the front of the chapel and their wedding ceremony began. At the altar, Harry told Meghan, “You look amazing.”