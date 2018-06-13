Andrea Kremer To Recieve Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award

Andrea Kremer has been named the 2018 recipient of the prestigious Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award. The award, presented annually by the Pro Football Hall of Fame, recognizes “longtime exceptional contributions to radio and television in professional football.” Kremer will be honored during the 2018 Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls at the Enshrinees’ Gold Jacket Dinner in downtown Canton on Friday, Aug. 3 and presented with the award at the 2018 Enshrinement Ceremony on Saturday, August 4 in Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Kremer is regarded as one of the most accomplished journalists in the industry. Her illustrious journalism career has been recognized by numerous awards and honors including two Emmys and a Peabody. She was named one of the 10 greatest female sportscasters of all-time; and described by TV Guide as “among TV’s best sports correspondents of either sex.”

Kremer is currently Chief Correspondent for the NFL Network and led the network’s coverage on health and safety. She contributes critically acclaimed stories for HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” and is also a co-host of “WE NEED TO TALK,” the first ever all-female nationally televised weekly sports show on CBS.

Kremer earned the reputation for breaking news stories and investigative pieces on social issues as they relate to sports. She began her broadcast career at NFL Films from 1984 to 1989 where she served as a producer, director and later an on-air reporter for the nationally syndicated show “This is the NFL.” While at NFL Films, Kremer also served as a contributing reporter to the Philadelphia Eagles pregame show on WIP-AM in Philadelphia.

She next joined ESPN and was the network’s Los Angeles-based correspondent, providing in-depth reports for “SportsCenter,” “Sunday NFL Countdown” and “Monday Night Countdown,” among other studio shows.

Kremer was a reporter for NBC Sports and, for five seasons, was the sideline and feature reporter for the Emmy Award-winning “Sunday Night Football.” She periodically reported on football for the network’s popular “Today” morning show.

Noted for her versatility and unparalleled story telling ability, Kremer has worked more than 25 Super Bowls, covered the NBA Finals and All-Star Games, Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game and League Championship Series, college football bowl games, Stanley Cup Playoffs and Finals, NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, U.S. Olympic basketball trials, and the PGA Championship. In 2012, she was front and center for NBC Sports as she covered swimming at the London Olympics. In 2010, Kremer covered speedskating at the Winter Olympics in Vancouver and in 2008 she was lauded for her reporting of Olympic icon Michael Phelps’ dramatic pursuit of a record eight gold medals in Beijing.

PAST WINNERS OF THE PETE ROZELLE RADIO-TV AWARD:

2017 – David Hill

2016 – James Brown

2015 – Tom Jackson

2014 – Bob Trumpy

2013 – Al Michaels

2012 – Len Dawson

2011 – Jim Nantz

2010 – Chris Berman

2009 – Irv Cross

2008 – Dan Dierdorf

2007 – Don Meredith

2006 – Lesley Visser

2005 – Myron Cope

2004 – Van Miller

2003 – Don Criqui

2002 – John Madden

2001 – Roone Arledge

2000 – Ray Scott

1999 – Dick Enberg

1998 – Val Pinchbeck

1997 – Charlie Jones

1996 – Jack Buck

1995 – Frank Gifford

1994 – Pat Summerall

1993 – Curt Gowdy

1992 – Chris Schenkel

1991 – Ed Sabol

1990 – Lindsey Nelson

1989 – Bill McPhail