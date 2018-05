Andrew Miller on the mound warming up

Here is the official injury update from the Indians on relief pitcher Andrew Miller:

Andrew Miller was seen in New York yesterday for an examination with Dr. David Altchek.

Dr. Altchek confirmed the diagnosis of right knee inflammation.

Andrew has been cleared for a throwing program and will begin a gradual progression back to mound activity.

No time frame has been established for return to game activity.

Miller is 1-3 this year with a 4.40era in 17 games.