CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – There are no restrictions on farm animals at the Stark County fair, but the state Agriculture Department is offering advice on interacting with the animals.

They recommend not carrying food into the animal barns.

Also, leave strollers outside and carry the little ones through.

In fact, those susceptible to the flu like the young, elderly and those with compromised immune systems should consider avoiding animal areas.

Tuesday was Day 1 of the fair.