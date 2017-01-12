What Annoys You About Your Co-Workers?

I’m not sure there’s anyone in the world who thinks ALL of their coworkers are great at their jobs.

Many people happily answered this recent survey.

A new survey found the five things that ANNOY people the most about their coworkers. Check ’em out . . .

Not paying enough attention to detail and doing sloppy work. 35% of people think it’s the most annoying thing their coworkers do.

Gossiping or playing office politics, 28%.

Missing deadlines, 17%.

Always being late, 12%.

Presenting someone else’s ideas as their own, 8%.

