What Annoys You About Your Co-Workers?

 I’m not sure there’s anyone in the world who thinks ALL of their coworkers are great at their jobs.

Many people happily answered this recent survey.

A new survey found the five things that ANNOY people the most about their coworkers.  Check ’em out . . .

  1. Not paying enough attention to detail and doing sloppy work.  35% of people think it’s the most annoying thing their coworkers do.
  1. Gossiping or playing office politics, 28%.
  1. Missing deadlines, 17%.
  1. Always being late, 12%.
  1. Presenting someone else’s ideas as their own, 8%.

