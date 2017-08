"The Rail", celebrating their People's Choice win at The Taste of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (Courtesy Akron-Canton Foodbank)

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Another successful Taste of the Pro Football Hall of Fame event Tuesday night.

And, it means 700,000 meals for those who get assistance from the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank.

An estimated 700 people attended the event at the Hall of Fame.

“The Rail” on Belden Village Street NW took home “People’s Choice” honors for its burger, sandwich and drink offerings.