Anthem Cuts and Runs From 10 Ohio Counties. Who’s To Blame?

Republicans and Democrats are claiming the other is to blame for Anthem’s decision to leave 10 counties without any Obamacare options in 2018.

Bob Salera, NRSC Deputy Communications Director spoke on the Gary Rivers Show and echoed what many other Republicans had been saying: The Democrats are blocking change that would keep Healthcare Providers like Anthem in the system.

Meantime, the Chair of the Ohio Democratic Party, David Pepper claimed it was the Republicans who are making a mess of the Health Care system.