Ant-man & The Wasp

Rating: PG-13 for some sci – fi action violence

Stars: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer.

It’s PG-13 for some sci-fi action violence, but I have to tell you I’m all in for this being a true family movie. The scenes with Paul Rudd and his daughter are priceless. He’s the big-kid dad audiences always love.

The storyline works for me as well. It’s placed right after Captain American – Civil War…so Ant-Man is paying his dues to society under house arrest…but fate has other plans– and he’s roped into helping his Dr Pym and HIS daughter —turned superhero Wasp …into finding Pym’s wife—who just may be alive….somewhere in the Quantm Realm.

You’re brought to love each character.

Add to that some serious, but funny FBI agents, and serious-but comical bad guys …and the angry “Ghost” character… It all ads up to an enjoyable night at the movies.

I love when Marvel Movies give you side-splitting laughter. …It’s like Guardians of the Galaxy funny at times….but safe to let your kids watch.

And with all Marvel movies…look for Stan Lee’s cameo…AND stay until after the credits for more foreshadowing…

I give it 4 out of 5 stars..

