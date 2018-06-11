Anybody heard of this Lebron Fella?

So let it begin,,,,

The rumors, the stories, the gossip, the predictions.

With the NBA free agency period about to begin basically on June 29th, we are about to hear them all.

Between every nationally televised sports TV & Radio show to our own neck of the woods (Newstalk 1480 & the Kenny & JT Show), I say…

LET THE GAMES BEGIN!—-Pun Intended.

Today I heard one person proclaim that Lebron James would in fact bolt to Los Angeles because his wife owns a business there. Another proclaimed…He ain’t goin’ nowhere! I could go on with this thread but for now will simply end here.

Don’t think for a moment that just because the Cavs season ended with an unfortunate sweep at the hands of the Golden State Warriors that the season has in fact ended. As a matter of fact, the Lebron James season has only just begun. stay tuned!