Are Kids Not Taught Basic History? One Educator Speaks Out
By Gary Rivers
|
Apr 24, 2018 @ 7:39 AM

David Dillard, President, KD College Prep, one of the top college prep schools in the country.  Gary Rivers asked him about a recent poll of millennials that revealed a lack of knowledge on recent World War II history — including 2/3’s who could not identify what Auschwitz is.

The study, conducted by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, interviewed 1,350 American adults in February and recruited by telephone and an online non-probability sample.

Despite the lack of historical knowledge, the survey found a desire for Holocaust education — 93 percent said in response to a question toward the end of the survey that all students should learn about the Holocaust in school.

