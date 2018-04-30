Are Teens at Risk From Texting?

Margie Barilla is the founder of the National Mental Health Community Symposium. She’s a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Monday morning and will discuss the dangers teens face from cellphone overuse …and specifically—Texting.

As an at-risk teen herself who hid her self-destructive behavior from her parents. After getting help, she dedicated her life to educating people about the early warning signs.

LEARN ABOUT THE National Mental Health Community Symposium

If your teen has a smartphone, there’s a good chance they’re familiar with a list of acronyms, abbreviations and short-hand to they’re incorporating into their messages.

Here’s a list of texting acronyms and abbreviations parents should be familiar with. It’s a partial list that was compiled by Shea Saladee on Omaha.com.

1. 9 or CD9: Parents are nearby

2. 99: Parents are gone

3. 143: I love you

4. 182: I hate you

5. 1174: Party meeting place

6. 53X: Sex

7. 2DAY: Today

8. 4EAE: For ever and ever

9. ADN: Any day now

10. ADR: What’s your address

11. AFAIK: As far as I know

12. AFK: Away from keyboard

13. ASL: Age/sex/location

14. ATM: At the moment

15. CU46: See you for sex

16. DOC: Drug of choice

17. F2F or FTF: Face to face

18. FWB: Friends with benefits

19. GNOC: Get naked on camera

20. GYPO: Get your pants off

21. HMU: Hit me up

22. IMO: In my opinion

23. IRL: In real life

24. IWSN: I want sex now