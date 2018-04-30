Are Teens at Risk From Texting?

Margie Barilla is the founder of the National Mental Health Community Symposium. She’s a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Monday morning and will discuss the dangers teens face from cellphone overuse …and specifically—Texting.
As an at-risk teen herself who hid her self-destructive behavior from her parents. After getting help, she dedicated her life to educating people about the early warning signs.
If your teen has a smartphone, there’s a good chance they’re familiar with a list of acronyms, abbreviations and short-hand to they’re incorporating into their messages.
Here’s a list of texting acronyms and abbreviations parents should be familiar with. It’s a partial list that was compiled by Shea Saladee on Omaha.com.
1. 9 or CD9: Parents are nearby
2. 99: Parents are gone
3. 143: I love you
4. 182: I hate you
5. 1174: Party meeting place
6. 53X: Sex
7. 2DAY: Today
8. 4EAE: For ever and ever
9. ADN: Any day now
10. ADR: What’s your address
11. AFAIK: As far as I know
12. AFK: Away from keyboard
13. ASL: Age/sex/location
14. ATM: At the moment
15. CU46: See you for sex
16. DOC: Drug of choice
17. F2F or FTF: Face to face
18. FWB: Friends with benefits
19. GNOC: Get naked on camera
20. GYPO: Get your pants off
21. HMU: Hit me up
22. IMO: In my opinion
23. IRL: In real life
24. IWSN: I want sex now