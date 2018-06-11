Are YOU a Backseat Driver?

Backseat driving isn’t just one of the most ANNOYING things people do . . . it’s also downright dangerous.

A new survey found that 7% of people have gotten into an accident because of a backseat driver. Which is VERY high . . . especially considering that only 21% of people admit that they ever do any backseat driving. So apparently we need to clarify what it means to be a backseat driver. Here are the top 10 things they do, according to the survey . . .

Criticizing the driver’s decisions . . . complaining about them going too fast . . . gasping when they brake . . . flinching when they get too close to another car . . . complaining about them going too slow . . .

Pointing out when to turn . . . pressing an imaginary brake pedal like you’re a drivers’ ed teacher . . . giving the driver advice on switching lanes . . . pointing out when lights turn green . . . and insisting on giving directions.

(Fox News)