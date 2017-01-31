Are You a “Normal” Coffee Drinker?

According to a new study, 51% of us will have at least one cup of coffee today. So how many calories could you save if you started drinking it BLACK?

Cream and sugar add about 70 calories per day on average. Which might not sound like much, but it adds up. And a lot of Starbucks drinks have way more than that.

About 100,000 people recently took an online survey about their coffee-drinking habits. Here are five stats from it . . .

49% of us always add cream . . . 38% sometimes do . . . and 13% take it black. 6% said they use cream in the morning, but not if they have coffee later in the day. (???)

73% of us add sugar, or some sort of artificial sweetener. That includes 14% who say they just “pile it in.” 27% said they DON’T put sugar in their coffee.

43% of people said they prefer drip coffee, like the kind you make at home. 57% prefer espresso drinks, like they sell at Starbucks. Lattes, cappuccinos, and mochas are the most popular.

84% of people said they like iced coffee, especially in the summer. 16% hate it no matter how hot it is outside.

65% of people enjoy the Pumpkin Spice latte. 35% think it’s gross.

