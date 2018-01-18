Are you ready for some…BASEBALL?

Tribe Fest presented by KeyBank is set for Jan. 20, and it’s expanding!

The sixth annual event will take place at the Cleveland Convention Center, with more fun and games for Tribe fans of all ages. General admission tickets for Season Ticket Holders’ exclusive Saturday morning event (8:30AM-12:30PM) will be $5, and tickets for non-Season Ticket Holders for Saturday’s afternoon/evening event (1:30-7:30PM) will be $10.

A general admission ticket will get you access to plenty of great activities at this year’s expanded event, including:

Player games on KeyBank Main Stage

Q&A with Terry Francona, Chris Antonetti and more

Honorary contracts from Tribe executives

And plenty more!

Plus, you can guarantee autographs by bundling your General Admission ticket with an autograph session ticket (additional charges apply).