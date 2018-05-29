Are you sick of Star Wars Movies?

That’s considerably lower than Disney and Lucasfilm were hoping for, and the movie isn’t really much of a hit overseas, either. Is the public starting to reach a “Star Wars” saturation point, or was there something unappealing about THIS story in particular?

Here’s the weekend:

1. NEW: “Solo: A Star Wars Story”, $103 million.

2. “Deadpool 2”, $55 million. Up to $219.7 million in its 2nd week.

3. “Avengers: Infinity War”, $21.2 million. Up to $626.4 million in its 5th week.

4. “Book Club”, $12.5 million. Up to $34.9 million in its 2nd week.

5. “Life of the Party”, $6.9 million. Up to $40.9 million in its 3rd week.

6. “Breaking In”, $5.7 million. Up to $37.3 million in its 3rd week.

7. “Show Dogs”, $4.6 million. Up to $12.2 million in its 2nd week.

8. “Overboard”, $4.3 million. Up to $42.8 million in its 4th week.

9. “A Quiet Place”, $3 million. Up to $180.8 million in its 8th week.

10. “RBG”, $1.6 million. Up to $6.1 million in its 4th week.