Are you sick of Star Wars Movies?
By Pam Cook
May 29, 2018 @ 6:44 AM

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” made $85 million from Friday to Sunday, and another $18 million on Memorial Day to bring its holiday weekend total up to $103 million. 

That’s considerably lower than Disney and Lucasfilm were hoping for, and the movie isn’t really much of a hit overseas, either.  Is the public starting to reach a “Star Wars” saturation point, or was there something unappealing about THIS story in particular?

Here’s the weekend:

1.  NEW:  “Solo: A Star Wars Story”, $103 million.

2.  “Deadpool 2”, $55 million.  Up to $219.7 million in its 2nd week.

3.  “Avengers: Infinity War”, $21.2 million.  Up to $626.4 million in its 5th week.

4.  “Book Club”, $12.5 million.  Up to $34.9 million in its 2nd week.

5.  “Life of the Party”, $6.9 million.  Up to $40.9 million in its 3rd week.

6.  “Breaking In”, $5.7 million.  Up to $37.3 million in its 3rd week.

7.  “Show Dogs”, $4.6 million.  Up to $12.2 million in its 2nd week.

8.  “Overboard”, $4.3 million.  Up to $42.8 million in its 4th week.

9.  “A Quiet Place”, $3 million.  Up to $180.8 million in its 8th week.

10.  “RBG”, $1.6 million.  Up to $6.1 million in its 4th week.

