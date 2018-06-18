Are Your Gadgets Killing Your Eyes?

Optometrist Albert Pang joined Gary Rivers Monday morning to talk about your iphones and other gadgets — and how they may be affecting your eyes more than you think.

Research now suggests that, for many people, smartphone screen exposure is making our eyes worse. Think about it: you’re staring at a tiny screen for hours a day, trying to absorb as much content as you can while quickly scrolling through your favorite apps. Combined with most of us staring at a computer screen from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and it’s a recipe for more trips to the eye doctor.

“More than 83 percent of Americans report using digital devices for more than two hours per day, with 53.1 percent using two digital devices simultaneously,” optometrist Dr. Justin Bazan, a medical advisor for The Vision Council, tells Bustle. “With an increase of digital technology, many individuals suffer from physical discomfort after screen use for longer than two hours at a time.”

Some companies are selling anti-blue light glasses. Are they worth it or is it a waste?