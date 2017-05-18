Area Church To Host Grandparenting Conference Soon

Seniors Pastor at First Friends Church, Paul Johnson says that every day, more than 2,500 Americans become grandparents. He was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Thursday morning and announced a conference that is designed to help grandparents be more involved in their grand children’s lives. The “Grandparenting Matters” event will be held June 2 and 3 at the church.

The event features the Revs. Larry Fowler and Wayne Rice, co-founders of the Legacy Coalition , and Marva Hoopes, First Friends’ children’s pastor for more than 26 years. .”Wayne Rice is internationally known for youth ministry,” says Johnson. He’s written books on how to reach teens, but saw the need for helping grandparents when he became one himself.

FIRST FRIENDS WEBSITE: http://firstfriends.org/