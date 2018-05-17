Area Church to Partner With United Way for “Serve Day 2018”

Faith Family Church’s Sarah Fearon was a guest host with Gary Rivers Thursday to talk about the annual event.

On Saturday, July 14, hundreds of volunteers from Faith Family Church, in collaboration with United Way of Greater Stark County, will roll up their sleeves alongside local schools, organizations and nonprofits, assisting in a wide variety of service projects across the community for Serve Day 2018

This one-day event offers community organizations the opportunity to educate local volunteers about their mission and to receive help completing projects that require extra manpower. Project submissions are being accepted through May 25.

All types of projects are welcome (from landscaping and painting to cleaning or working with children and seniors). There is no limit to the number of projects nonprofits may submit.

Register projects online at ct.myfaithfamily.com/serveday, or email Jewel McColumn, serve day administrator, at serveday@myfaithfamily.com

Serve Day is made possible because of the great partnership between Faith Family Church and United Way of Greater Stark County. Faith Family’s goal is to love and serve the community while United Way seeks to improve lives in measurable and lasting ways by mobilizing thousands of people around a common goal: advancing the common good.