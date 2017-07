Carrie Alexander Spina from the New Direction Performing Arts Academy brought along Kamryn Alfoltor and assistant director Taylor Scott to the Gary Rivers Show on Friday morning.

Kamryn plays James in their performance of “James and the Giant Peach”, which will be held this weekend,July 28-30 at Umstattd Performing Arts Hall!

Learn More about the Academy and its production….as well as how your budding actor child may begin their career.