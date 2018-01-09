Area Red Cross Puts Out Call For More Blood Donors

The American Red Cross is issuing an urgent call for blood and platelet donors to help tackle a winter blood shortage.

Christy Peters, with the NE Ohio Chapter, spoke to Gary Rivers Tuesday morning about the need.

Severe winter weather has had a tremendous impact on blood donations already this year, with more than 150 blood drives forced to cancel causing over 5,500 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. Donations are needed right now so that patients can continue to receive lifesaving treatments.