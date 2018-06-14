ALLIANCE, Ohio (WHBC) – An Alliance man is dead and his neighbor is accused of killing him after an altercation at a house in the 1500 block of South Linden Avenue late Wednesday night.

Alliance police were called to the porch of the house where they say 57-year-old Larry McBride had stabbed 37-year-old Darrell Deubel to death.

The victim was stabbed in the neck and died later at the hospital.

Police say McBride and Deubel began arguing, when McBride went inside the house and grabbed a knife.

McBride has a lengthy rap sheet in Stark County.

He’s in the county jail on a murder charge.